Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 Released At lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Kerala State Eligibility Test can download their admit card from the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The Kerala SET 2025 January exam is scheduled for February 2, 2025. Candidates can access their admit cards by using their registration ID or registered mobile number, along with the site access key sent to their registered number.

The test will have two papers. Paper I is the same for all candidates and includes two sections: General Knowledge (Part A) and Teaching Aptitude (Part B). Paper II will focus on the candidate's subject of specialization at the postgraduate level, with 31 subjects available for this paper. The registration process began on September 25 and ended on November 5, 2024.

Candidates should check their admit card to ensure all details, such as name, photo, and signature, are printed correctly. If any errors are found, they must report them to the helpline number. Additionally, candidates should carefully read the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official LBSEDP website at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Click on the link for the Kerala SET January Admit Card 2025 on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Submit the information to view your admit card.

Review the admit card and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

Paper I will have 120 questions, with 60 questions each in Part A and Part B. Each question will carry one mark. For Paper II, most subjects will have 120 questions, each carrying one mark. However, for Mathematics and Statistics, there will be 80 questions, with each question carrying 1.5 marks.