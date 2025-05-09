Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, Digilocker

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: The Kerala Board of Public Examination (KBPE) will announce the Class 10 SSLC exam results today, May 9, 2025, after 3 PM. Students who took the exam can check their results on the official websites: result.kite.kerala.gov.in and result.kerala.gov.in.

This year, 4,27,021 students appeared for the SSLC exams held from March 3 to March 26. The exams took place at 2,964 centres in Kerala, as well as at nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven in Gulf countries. To pass, students must score at least 33% overall in each subject. Students who are not satisfied with their results will have the option to apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets. The Kerala board is likely to share detailed guidelines, including important dates and steps to follow, on its official website soon.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Steps to check via SMS

Students can also get their results via SMS. To do this, type KERALA10 (space) REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Steps to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Click on the “Education” section and choose the Kerala Board.

Step 3: Log in using your Aadhaar number or mobile-linked account to access and download your digital marksheet.

Kerala SSLC 10th Result: Steps to check via UMANG App

Download and open the UMANG app on your device. Go to the 'Education Services' section. Select 'Kerala Board' from the list. Enter your roll number to check your result and marksheet.

A total of 4.27 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2025, including 2,17,696 boys and 2,09,325 girls. In recent years, the Kerala Board has consistently recorded high pass percentages—99.69% in 2024, 99.70% in 2023, and 99.26% in 2022.