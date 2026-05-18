Kerala SSLC 2026 revaluation process begins; Check fees and application steps

Kerala SSLC Revaluation: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the application process for SSLC Class 10 revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy requests after the declaration of the SSLC result 2026 Kerala. Those students who are dissatisfied with their marks can now apply online through the official SSLC examination portal.

Also Read: Mango city of India

This year, over four lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination. Out of them, 4,10,456 students qualified for higher studies, taking the overall pass percentage to 99.07%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys secured 98.93%. More than 30,000 students achieved A+ grades in all subjects.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students can apply for the following facilities:

Revaluation of answer sheets

Scrutiny of marks

Photocopy of answer scripts

However, the board has clarified that these services will not be available for the IT paper. Students opting for revaluation are not required to apply separately for scrutiny for the same subject.

Also Read: How many times has NEET faced paper leak allegations?

Kerala SSLC revaluation: Application fee

The fee structure announced by the board is as follows:

Rs 400 per paper for revaluation

Rs 200 per paper for photocopy of answer scripts

Rs 50 per paper for scrutiny

Candidates must submit the printed application form along with the prescribed fee to the headmaster of their examination centre.

How to apply for Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026

In order to apply for Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026, students need to follow the instructions given below: