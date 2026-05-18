Kerala SSLC 2026 revaluation process begins; Check fees and application steps
Kerala SSLC Revaluation: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has opened the application process for SSLC Class 10 revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy requests following the declaration of the SSLC 2026 Kerala result.
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Kerala SSLC Revaluation: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the application process for SSLC Class 10 revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy requests after the declaration of the SSLC result 2026 Kerala. Those students who are dissatisfied with their marks can now apply online through the official SSLC examination portal.
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This year, over four lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination. Out of them, 4,10,456 students qualified for higher studies, taking the overall pass percentage to 99.07%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys secured 98.93%. More than 30,000 students achieved A+ grades in all subjects.
Students can apply for the following facilities:
- Revaluation of answer sheets
- Scrutiny of marks
- Photocopy of answer scripts
However, the board has clarified that these services will not be available for the IT paper. Students opting for revaluation are not required to apply separately for scrutiny for the same subject.
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Kerala SSLC revaluation: Application fee
The fee structure announced by the board is as follows:
- Rs 400 per paper for revaluation
- Rs 200 per paper for photocopy of answer scripts
- Rs 50 per paper for scrutiny
Candidates must submit the printed application form along with the prescribed fee to the headmaster of their examination centre.
How to apply for Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026
In order to apply for Kerala SSLC Revaluation 2026, students need to follow the instructions given below:
- First, visit the official Kerala SSLC examination portal.
- Then, click on the revaluation or scrutiny application link.
- Now, enter the required details and select the subjects for revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopy.
- Complete the online application process.
- Download and take a printout of the submitted application form.
- Submit the printed form to the headmaster of the respective examination centre or school.
- Pay the prescribed application fee for the selected service.
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