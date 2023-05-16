Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date: Kerala Board Class 10th, 12th Board Result To Be Declared On THIS DATE On keralapareekshabhavan.in, Check Schedule Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala SSLC results 2023 would be declared on May 20, 2023, according to Kerala's education minister, V Sivankutty. The official notification for the Kerala State Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination was published on the main website, keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan held the Class 10 examination from March 9 to March 29, 2023, at various exam centres designated by the Board.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Exam Date

Kerala SSLC Board Result 2023: Official website to check the result

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, will be able to download the results from the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, once the results are released.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Here's how to check scorecard

Visit the official website of Kerala SSLC

On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'Kerala SSLC Result 2023'

Login to the portal with the credentials

The result will be displayed on the screen

Check all the details and save it as a PDF

The Kerala SSLC 2023 Exam was held at various exam locations throughout the state from March 9 to March 29, 2023. To pass the Kerala SSLC exams in 2023, students must achieve at least 35% in all subjects. Students would be required to input their login credentials such as Roll Number and Date of Birth at the official page in order to check and download the Kerala SSLC 2023 result or Plus Two results online.