Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala Class 10th Result Declared On keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Check Scorecard Here

Kerala SSLC result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan announced the SSLC or Class 10 board exam results today, May 19. Results were declared at 3 pm. Students can check their marks on results.kite.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and other official websites. Originally, Kerala SSLC result was scheduled for May 20 but it was preponed by a day. Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty declared SSLC results at the press conference pass percentage and other exam related details will be shared shortly.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scorecard

Kerala SSLC result 2023: Here's How To Check Scorecard

- Go to an official website mentioned here.

- Open the link to check Kerala SSLC result 2023.

- Now, enter your credentials and login.

- Check and download Kerala SSLC result 2023.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for re-checking of marks. Those who do not pass the SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify. To check SSLC results, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth.

Kerala Class 10th Result 2023: Exam Date

This year, the Kerala 10th board exam 2023 was held from March 9 to 29, 2023. And around 4.1 lakh students appeared for the examination. It is expected that the results will be announced via press conference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Passing Marks

In order to pass the Kerala SSLC 2023 Examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent overall in each subject. The SSLC results will be declared today, May 19, 2023 at 3 PM.