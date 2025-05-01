Kerala SSLC Result 2025 Date: Kerala Board Class 10th Result To Be Released On THIS Date At results.kite.kerala.gov.in- Steps To Check Marksheet Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. However, the exact time of the result declaration has not been shared yet. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website — results.kite.kerala.gov.in. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students took the SSLC exams. The exams were conducted at 2,964 centres across Kerala, with 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 7 centres in Gulf countries. Among the candidates, 1,42,298 were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. Additionally, 447 students appeared from Lakshadweep and 682 from the Gulf region. The Kerala Class 10 exams were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Websites to check result

Apart from the official website, students can also check the Kerala Board Class 10 results on several other portals, including prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Steps to check marksheet here

Go to the official website: results.kite.kerala.gov.in Click on the link that says "Kerala SSLC Results 2025" on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and click on the 'Submit' button. Your SSLC result will appear on the screen. Review your result and download the page. Take a printout for future reference.

The overall pass percentage for the Kerala SSLC 2025 exam stands at 99.69. Out of 4,27,153 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exam, 4,25,563 have passed. A total of 71,831 students scored A plus in all subjects.

Among districts, Kottayam recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.92, while Trivandrum had the lowest at 99.08. Pala education district achieved a perfect score with a 100 pass rate, whereas Attingal reported the lowest among education districts at 99.