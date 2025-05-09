Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Kerala Board Class 10 Result DECLARED At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Pass Percentage, Other Details Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 today i.e. 9th May, 2025, Friday. All the students who have appeared for the class 10 exams can now check their results on the official website, i.e. keralaresults.nic.in.

Students can also check their result from the other official websites like, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Along with this, the results can also be viewed from the SMS application and Saphalam application easily.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Steps to Check Marksheet Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board- results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: You will see the link of "Kerala SSLC Results 2025"on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to log in.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details correctly, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: After submission, your Kerala Class 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: How to Check the Result Via Saphalam App?

Step 1: Open the Saphalam Application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘SSLC Result 2025’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the required details, like your admit card number and submit it.

Step 4: After submission, your Kerala SSLC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your scores and download it for future reference.

The Kerala Class 10 examination took place from 3rd March to 26th March, 2025. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students took the Kerala SSLC exams. The exams were conducted at 2,964 centres across the state, with 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 7 centres in Gulf countries. Among the candidates, 1,42,298 were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. Additionally, 447 students appeared from Lakshadweep and 682 from the Gulf region. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.