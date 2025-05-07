Kerala SSLC Result 2025 To Be Declared On May 9 At results.kite.kerala.gov.in- Check Details Here

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 on May 9, 2025. However, the exact time of the result declaration has not been shared yet. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website, i.e. results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Class 10 examination took place from 3rd March to 26th March, 2025. This year, a total of 4,27,021 students took the Kerala SSLC exams. The exams were conducted at 2,964 centres across the state, with 9 centres in Lakshadweep and 7 centres in Gulf countries. Among the candidates, 1,42,298 were from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions. Additionally, 447 students appeared from Lakshadweep and 682 from the Gulf region.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Websites to Check Result

Apart from the official website, students can also check the Kerala Board Class 10 results on several other portals, including prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2025: Steps to Check Marksheet Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala board- results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: You will see the link of "Kerala SSLC Results 2025"on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to log in.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details correctly, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: After submission, your Kerala Class 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Review your result and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The overall pass percentage for the Kerala SSLC 2024 examination stood at 99.69. Out of 4,27,153 students who appeared for the Class 10 board exam, 4,25,563 have passed. A total of 71,831 students scored A plus in all subjects. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.