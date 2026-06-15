/Kerala SSLC result 2026 out: Overall pass percentage stands 99.07 per cent after revaluation results

Kerala SSLC result 2026 out: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Revaluation Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Students who applied for revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopies of answer scripts can now check their updated marks through the official SSLC examination portal.
The revised results have been released after the completion of the revaluation process conducted for candidates seeking reassessment of their answer scripts. Students can access their updated scorecards by visiting the official website and entering the required credentials.
The Kerala SSLC Result 2026 was declared in May with an overall pass percentage of 99.07%. Out of more than 4.14 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 examination, over 4.10 lakh qualified for higher studies. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.22%, while boys achieved 98.93%.
As the Kerala SSLC result 2026 link is active now, students can check their scorecard by following the instruction given below.
Students are advised to verify their revised marks carefully and contact the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancy. The updated scores released after revaluation will be treated as final for further admission and academic purposes.
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