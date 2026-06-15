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Kerala SSLC result 2026 out: Overall pass percentage stands 99.07 per cent after revaluation results

Kerala SSLC result 2026 out: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) Revaluation Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Kerala SSLC result 2026 out: Overall pass percentage stands 99.07 per cent after revaluation results

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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