Kerala SSLC results Out: Check scorecard, merit list, pass percentage, and toppers list

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has released the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026. Students can now check and download their marksheet through the official website. If the website is down, students can also access their scorecards through various platforms such as Kerala results portal, DigiLocker, and SMS. The Kerala Board also released the pass percentage, district-wise percentage, and gender-wise performance.

Also Read: WBJEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check how to download hall ticket from wbjeeb.nic.in

Exam Dates

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The Kerala SSLC exams were conducted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan from March 5 to March 30 , in a single morning shift (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM).

How to check Kerala SSLC scorecard through official website

1. Visit the official website

2. Select the 'SSLC Result 2026' link

3. Enter your login details

4. Click the submit button

5. Download your marksheet

6. Check your scorecard carefully and print it for future use

Also Read: Odisha Class 12 Board Result 2026 releasing today? Check how to download scorecard from orissaresults.nic.in

Alternative ways to check Kerala SSLC results 2026

1. Kerala Results Portal

2. DigiLocker

3. SMS

Check Kerala SSLC results 2026 via DigiLocker

1. Go to the DigiLocker website

2. Sign in with your phone number

3. Select the "Education Documents"

4. Click on Kerala SSLC Board documents

5. Your results will be shown on your display

6. Download and save it for the future

Download Kerala SSLC marksheet 2026 via SMS

1. Open the SMS app

2. Type: KERALA10

3. Send this message to the official number

4. Check your results and download them

Details mentioned on the Kerala SSLC marksheet

1. Students' Name

2. Roll Number

3. Subject-wise marks

4. Qualification status

Overall Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 99.07%.

Gender-wise Pass Percentage

This year, the girls outperformed the boys

Girls: 99.22%

Boys: 98.93%

What’s Next for Students?

After the announcement of the Kerala SSLC Result 2026, students will now move to the next stage of their studies.

Students who have passed the exam can apply for Plus One admissions and choose streams like Science, Commerce, or Humanities based on their marks and future career plans.

Schools and the Single Window Admission System will soon begin the admission process across Kerala.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for revaluation, scrutiny, or photocopy of answer sheets within the given deadline.

Those who failed in one or more subjects will get another chance through supplementary exams, helping them continue their studies without losing a year.

Schools will later provide the original marksheets and certificates, which will be important for future admissions and academic records.

The declaration of the Kerala SSLC Result 2026 marks an important milestone for students as they prepare for the next phase of their academic journey. Whether students are moving ahead with higher secondary admissions or planning to improve their scores through revaluation or supplementary exams, this is a crucial step toward shaping their future careers and educational goals.