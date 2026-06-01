Government to make Keralam a global education destination, says CM Satheesan at school reopening event

Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan on Monday said the state government aims to transform Kerala into a global education destination by bringing world-class institutions and centres of excellence to the state.

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He made the announcement while inaugurating the state-level school reopening programme, ‘Praveshanolsavam’, at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Pattom, in Thiruvananthapuram.

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The new academic year commenced across Kerala with nearly 3.14 lakh children entering schools for the first time.

Addressing students, the Chief Minister said the government's vision is to ensure that students can pursue globally competitive education without having to leave the state.

“We want children to study their desired courses in the best institutions in the world, and our mission is to bring such centres of excellence to Kerala itself,” Satheesan said. He added that the state would work towards establishing institutions capable of attracting students from abroad, positioning Kerala as an international education hub.

The Chief Minister also encouraged students to remain curious and committed to learning.

Stressing the importance of social responsibility, he urged children to take a strong stand against drug abuse and discourage their peers from using narcotic substances.

During the event, Satheesan released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 academic year.

The programme marked the formal beginning of the school year across the state.

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General Education Minister N. Samsudheen said Kerala’s students are increasingly competing on a global stage, making it essential for schools to adopt modern technology and contemporary learning practices.

He noted that the Education Department had successfully distributed textbooks to schools and completed uniform distribution in most institutions within a short period after the formation of the new government.

Health Minister K. Muraleedharan also attended the programme and called for greater cooperation from parents in efforts to combat drug abuse among children.

Students participating in the event additionally took a cyber security pledge as part of awareness initiatives being promoted by the state government.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, local body representatives, education department officers, teachers, parents and students.

The state-level school reopening programme marked the beginning of a new academic session focused on modernisation, digital awareness and strengthening Kerala’s education ecosystem.