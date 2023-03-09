KMAT 2023 Result DECLARED At cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

KMAT 2023: Kerala Management Aptitude Test, KMAT 2023 Result has been declared! Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the KMAT Result today, March 9, 2023. Students who took the Kerala MBA Entrance Test can now access their results via the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Applicants should be aware that the KMAT Result 2023 is provisional, according to the official website. On February 19, 2023, the KMAT 2023 Exam was held. According to the official notice issued by CEE Kerala, candidates who have received 10% of the total marks, i.e., 72 marks or above, are eligible.

The qualifying cut off mark for applicants in the SC, ST, and PWD categories is 7.5 percent of 720 marks, or 54 marks.

KMAT 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab for KMAT 2023.

A new page will open, click on the link for KMAT 2023 Result

Search for you roll number and name in the result PDF

Download and take a printout for future references.

KMAT 2023 Result; direct link to download here

KMAT Kerala (Kerala Management Aptitude Test, Kerala) is a state-level entrance test for admission to the MBA (Master of Business Administration) programme in state universities and colleges. Keep checking back for the most recent updates.