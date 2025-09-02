KMAT Admit Card 2025 Released At kmatindia.com- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

KMAT Hall Ticket 2025: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) has officially released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2025 today, September 2, at 4:00 PM. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, i.e. kmatindia.com.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access their hall ticket. To support students in their preparation, the authority will hold the KMAT 2025 mock test on 3rd and 4th September, 2025. The entrance exam will take place on 7th September, 2025. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses in 189 AICTE-approved management institutes across Karnataka.The KMAT exam will be held as a home-based remote-proctored test in pen-and-paper format. The test will last for two hours and take place in over 10 cities across India. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections.

For the MBA exam, the paper will include 40 questions each from Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude. For the MCA exam, the paper will have 40 questions each from Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

KMAT Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website- kmatindia.com.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘KMAT 2025 Admit Card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your application number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of your hall ticket for the day of the examination.

The admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, test centre, exam date and time, along with essential exam day instructions. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

