KMAT Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today At kmatindia.com- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

KMAT Hall Ticket 2025: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) will issue the admit card for the Karnataka Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2025 today, September 2, at 4:00 PM. Candidates can download it from the official website, kmatindia.com, using their application number and date of birth. To support students in their preparation, the authority will hold the KMAT 2025 mock test on September 3 and 4. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 7. KMAT is conducted for admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA courses in 189 AICTE-approved management institutes across Karnataka.The KMAT exam will be held as a home-based remote-proctored test in pen-and-paper format. The test will last for two hours and take place in over 10 cities across India. The question paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, divided into three sections.

For the MBA exam, the paper will include 40 questions each from Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude. For the MCA exam, the paper will have 40 questions each from Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

KMAT Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘KMAT 2025 Admit Card’.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify all the details and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout to carry on the exam day.

The admit card will include details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, test centre, exam date and time, along with essential exam day instructions.