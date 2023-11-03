KMAT Karnataka 2023 Admit Card Released At kmatindia.com- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association released the Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card on November 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka KMAT 2023 examination can check and download the admit card from the Karnataka KMAT official website.

According to the notice, the admit card for the examination will be available on their official website. Karnataka KMAT will conduct the examination on November 5, 2023. The KMAT Karnataka 2023 test will have a duration of 2 hours. KMAT Karnataka 2023 will be a home-based online test.

KMAT Karnataka 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website of Karnataka KMAT at kmatindia.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Karnataka KMAT 2023 admit card.”

Now enter all the required information and click on Submit.

Your admission card will open on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it for future reference.

Keep the hard copy of the downloaded admit card for future reference.

The Karnataka KMAT 2023 exam will be conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) for the admission of 189+ candidates to AICTE-approved or university-affiliated management institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka.