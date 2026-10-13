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Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 declared; PMT and PET from October 28

Those who clear it move on to the PET, which mainly involves a running assessment. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 declared; PMT and PET from October 28

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 declared; PMT and PET from October 28
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