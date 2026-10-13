/Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 declared; PMT and PET from October 28

Candidates who sat the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable preliminary written test can now check their results at the official website. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the outcome, and those who qualified will start the physical stages on October 28, when the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) begin.
The result is available on the board's official website, prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates should keep a copy of their application details handy while checking.
The recruitment drive covers 3,954 vacancies, of which 3,624 are for Constable and 330 for Lady Constable.
The preliminary written test was held on 21 December 2025, and the board released the final answer key on 8 October 2026 after reviewing all valid challenges. The result follows within days of that answer key, since scores depend on it.
Qualifying the preliminary round is only the first hurdle. The selection process has five stages: the preliminary written test, the PMT, the PET, a final written exam and an interview
Qualifying the preliminary round is only the first hurdle. The selection process has five stages: the preliminary written test, the PMT, the PET, a final written exam and an interview
The PMT checks a candidate's basic physical standards, such as height and chest measurements. Those who clear it move on to the PET, which mainly involves a running assessment. Only candidates who get through both physical rounds will go on to the final written exam and the interview.
For many applicants, the wait has been long. The written test took place in December 2025, which means about ten months passed before the result came out. Candidates are advised to follow the WBPRB website for official notices on admit cards, reporting times and venues for the physical tests, and to carry the documents the board asks for on the day.
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