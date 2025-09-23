Kolkata School Holidays: Puja Vacations Start Two Days Earlier Due To Heavy Rainfall

Kolkata and nearby areas were hit by extremely heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging and widespread disruption. The downpour brought daily life to a halt, affecting road traffic, public transport, and routine activities across the city and surrounding regions. In response to the situation caused by the unprecedented rains in Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal, the West Bengal government has decided to begin Puja vacations in state-run schools two days earlier than originally planned.

In response to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s advisory to avoid waterlogged roads to prevent electrocution accidents and her recommendation to declare holidays or switch to online classes, State Education Minister Bratya Basu announced that all government-run schools and educational institutions will remain closed on September 24 and 25.

Durga Puja holidays scheduled from September 26

"An unprecedented calamity-like situation prevails in the state. In keeping with the advice of the chief minister to offer relief to our students in the current situation and to pre-empt accidents, it has been decided to keep all education institutions closed tomorrow and the day after, that is, on September 24 and 25," wrote the education minister on X. The minister further stated, "Since the Durga Puja holidays are scheduled to start from September 26, effectively the vacation will start from tomorrow (Wednesday). I wish all happy Pujas. My deepest condolences remain with the next of kin of my fellow citizens who lost their lives in this calamity."

Kolkata and its surrounding areas were brought to a near halt on Tuesday as extremely heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily life. The city witnessed at least seven fatalities due to electrocution. Some areas recorded over 330 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, while most parts of the city and its suburbs experienced precipitation exceeding 250 mm.

The city is preparing for further heavy rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that a low-pressure system over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to bring intense showers to several districts in South Bengal. Flight operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were disrupted, leading to the cancellation of at least 30 flights.