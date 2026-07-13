Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /KPSC chairman suspended over ‘nepotism’ charges; Governor seeks SC inquiry

KPSC chairman suspended over ‘nepotism’ charges; Governor seeks SC inquiry

KPSC chairman suspended: According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, complaints had been received accusing Sahukar of engineering the illegal selection of his two daughters to KPSC posts in an unlawful manner.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
KPSC chairman suspended over ‘nepotism’ charges; Governor seeks SC inquiry

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
KPSC chairman suspended over ‘nepotism’ charges; Governor seeks SC inquiry
KPSC3 min ago
2
jharkhand rape case8 min ago
3
Christopher Nolan10 min ago
4
Auto news24 min ago
5
Batwara 194726 min ago