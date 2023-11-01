KPSC Group C 2023 Hall Ticket Released At kpsc.kar.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) has released the KPSC Group C hall ticket on its official website. The written exam for the KPSC Group C post is expected to be from 4 November to 5 November at various exam centers across the state.

Candidates who have registered for the KPSC Group C 2023 exam have to carry a hard copy of the KPSC Group C hall ticket along with valid identity proof (ID Proof). Candidates who fail to bring the KPSC hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

To have access to the KPSC group C hall ticket 2023 candidates have to fill in the application ID along with their valid date of birth on their official website kpsc.kar.nic.in.

KPSC Group C 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website of KPSC

Click on the link that reads “Download the hall ticket for group C 2023”

A new window will open on the screen

Now enter your login details: application ID along with their valid date of birth

Now your admit card will open

Download and save it for Future reference

Candidates should cross-check all the information on their KPSC group C hall ticket 2023. If the given details are wrong, candidates can contact the Examination Authority at 1800 572 8707.

NOTE: Take the hard copy of your admit card along with ID proof to the examination center.

KPSC Group C 2023: Selection Process

Candidates who are appearing for the exam will be selected on the basis of their performance in their written exam, Followed by the interview and proper documentation verification.

KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) will recruit candidates for different positions in non-technical posts within Karnataka. The exam is conducted once a year with a number of vacancies according to the Government's needs.