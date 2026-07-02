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KPSC recruitment row: Pralhad Joshi demands investigation into alleged office abuse

KPSC recruitment row: The Union Minister said the allegations have raised serious concerns over the credibility and integrity of the state's premier recruitment agency.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
KPSC recruitment row: Pralhad Joshi demands investigation into alleged office abuse

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