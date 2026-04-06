Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: How to check marksheet online at karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. As per the reports, it will be announced tomorrow, April 7, 2026. Students who appeared for the Karnataka PUC Board will be able to check their PUC result online once the official link is activated.

Lakhs of students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are eagerly awaiting their results. The board will release the results in online mode, along with key highlights such as pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance.

Also check: Karnataka 2nd PUC LIVE Updates

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2nd PUC Result 2026 Date and Time

The PUC result date 2026 Karnataka will be officially confirmed by the board. Typically, 2nd PUC results 2026 are announced through a press conference, followed by activation of the result link on official websites. Students are advised to keep their registration number ready to avoid last-minute delays.

Where to Check 2nd PUC Result 2026

Students can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results on the following official websites:

karresults.nic.in kseab.karnataka.gov.in

These websites will host the result link once it is released.

How to check 2nd PUC result 2026

Follow these step-by-step instructions to download your scorecard:

Visit the official website

Click on the link for “2nd PUC Result 2026”

Enter your registration number

Submit the details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students should ensure they enter correct details to avoid errors.

Details mentioned on 2nd PUC results 2026

The online marks card will include:

Student’s name

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade/Division

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the result. To pass the exam, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject and Meet both theory and practical passing requirements (where applicable)