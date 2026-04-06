KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Date, time and how to check at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the 2nd puc result 2026 soon on the official website, bringing relief and anticipation for lakhs of students across the state. As per recent reports, the 2nd puc result 2026 date is likely to be April 7, 2026.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 is expected to be released online, possibly around morning hours, around 11 AM as per previous trends)

This year, over 7 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the exams.

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Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026 link

Those students who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 will be able to check their results on the following official platforms:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

result.bspucpa.in

result.proed.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2026, students will need their login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Once the correct login details are entered, the 2nd PUC results will be displayed on the screen.

How to check 2nd PUC result 2026

2nd PUC result 2026 can be checked by following these simple steps:

Students need to visit the official result website given above.

Then, click on the “2nd PUC Result 2026” link.

Enter your registration number / SATS number.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Details mentioned on 2nd PUC result 2026

The online marksheet will include:

Student’s name and roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

What is minimum marks required to pass 2nd PUC exam?

To be considered as qualified for higher education, candidates are required to score the minimum required marks. As per the pattern followed, candidates must score a minimum of 33% with 30% in each subject to be cleared for higher education

What After the Result?

After the declaration:

Students should download the provisional marksheet.

Collect the original marks card from their respective schools later.

Apply for revaluation or rechecking if needed.

Plan for higher education admissions based on their scores.

The 2nd PUC exams 2026 were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026 across Karnataka. Exams were held for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The Karnataka board announced the 1st PUC result on March 31, 2026.