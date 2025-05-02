KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

Karnataka SSLC 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has officially released the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th result 2025 today, i.e 2nd May, 2025 at 11:30 AM. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th examination can access their results from the official websites, i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in now.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check Result Via SMS?

Step 1- Go to the SMS Application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: KAR10(your roll number).

Step 3- Send this text message to the number provided by the board- 56263.

Step 4- Your scores will appear on your screen in SMS format.

Step 5- Check your KSEAB Class 10th Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website- digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2- You will press the button of "Sign Up", click on it and a new page will be opened.

Step 3- Enter your mobile number and submit it.

Step 4- You will receive the One Time Password (OTP), enter it to continue the procedure.

Step 5- Create your username and password for future logins.

Step 6- Enter your Aadhaar Number and verify it.

Step 7- After your registration and verification, you can download your offical mark sheet under the education tab by selecting your board.

Step 8- Check your scores and download it for future reference.

The Karnataka SSLC Examination took place from 21st March, 2025 to 4th April, 2025 across the 2,818 centres in the state. A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for this year’s SSLC exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.In 2024 the result was declared on 9th May and the overall pass percentage stood at 73.40 percent.