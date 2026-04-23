KSEAB Karnataka SSLC result 2026: How to check class 10 scores via DigiLocker, official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on April 23, 2026, at 12:00 PM. Along with the official result websites, students can also access their marksheets digitally through the government-backed platform DigiLocker.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE

How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

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In order to check Karnataka SSLC result 2026 via DigiLocker, students need to follow the steps given below:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account Go to the “Issued Documents” or “Education” section Select Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Enter your SSLC registration number and exam year (2026) Verify the details submitted View your Karnataka SSLC digital marksheet Download and save the marksheet for future use Take a printout if required for admissions or verification

What are the alternative websites to check the KSEAB result?

Apart from DigiLocker, students can also check their results on official portals such as:

karresults.nic.in kseab.karnataka.gov.in sslc.karnataka.gov.in

How to check Karnataka SSLC result 2026 on the official website

Students can check their Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on the official result portals by following these simple steps:

Visit the official result website: karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that says “SSLC Result 2026” Enter your registration number and date of birth as mentioned on the hall ticket Click on the “Submit” button Your SSLC result and marksheet will appear on the screen Check all the details carefully, including subject-wise marks and personal information Download the result and take a printout for future use

Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready before checking the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 to avoid any last-minute delays. It is also recommended to download and save multiple copies of the marksheet, as it will be required during admissions and other official processes.

Important details mentioned on Karnataka SSLC result 2026 scorecard

The Karnataka SSLC marksheet contains several key details that students must carefully verify after downloading:

Student’s name Registration number Roll number Date of birth Name of the examination (SSLC 2026) Board name (Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board) Subject-wise marks obtained Total marks scored Grades/grade points Result status (Pass/Fail) Percentage/overall score School name and code

Students should ensure that all the information mentioned on the scorecard is correct. In case of any discrepancy, they must immediately contact their school authorities or the board for correction.