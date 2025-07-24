KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 OUT At karresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the results of Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2025 on 23rd July, 2025, Wednesday. All the candidates who have appeared for the third examination can check their result through the official website, i.e. karresults.nic.in.

Students have to check their result by entering the details like registration number and their date of birth correctly. Additionally, students who are not satisfied with their marks also have the opportunity to apply for the revaluation and recounting. KSEAB has released the detailed schedule and timeline on their official website.

KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Karnataka 10th SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Karnataka 10th SSLC Exam 3 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the marks and download it.

Step 7: Print it out for future reference.

The KSEAB SSLC Exam 3 took place from 5th July, 2025 to 12th July, 2025. This exam served as an opportunity for the students to improve their scores. And exam 2 took place from 26th May, 2025 to 2nd June, 2025. And the results of exam 1 were released on 30th April, 2025 and the overall pass percentage of exam 1 this year stood at 62.34 per cent, a total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, out of which only 5,24,984 students successfully passed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.