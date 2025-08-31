KSET Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Application Fee, Steps To Apply Here

KSET Registration 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 will begin tomorrow, September 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The process, which was earlier delayed due to technical issues, will now go live smoothly as KEA confirmed that all problems have been fixed. Candidates aiming for eligibility as Assistant Professors in universities and colleges across Karnataka must complete their registration by September 18, 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is September 19, 2025. As per the official notification on the KEA website, the KSET 2025 exam will be held on November 2, 2025.

As per KEA’s official update, the registration window will open on September 1 and remain active until September 18, 2025. Candidates will get an extra day, till September 19, to pay the application fee. The authority explained that the delay was due to unavoidable technical issues and assured that the revised schedule gives applicants enough time to complete their submissions without any difficulty.

KSET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Admissions tab and select Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) 2025. Click on the registration link and enter the required details to begin the process. Fill in the application form and make the fee payment. Upload the necessary documents, carefully review the form, and submit it. Download the confirmation page. Keep a saved copy for future use.

KSET Registration 2025: Eligibility

The KSET is a compulsory requirement for candidates aspiring to apply for Assistant Professor roles in Karnataka’s universities and colleges. To be eligible, applicants must have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for reserved categories). The test will include two papers: Paper I, which assesses general teaching and research aptitude, and Paper II, which is based on the candidate’s chosen subject.

KSET Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for KSET 2025 is Rs 1000 for candidates from the General category, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB, and other states. Applicants belonging to Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender categories are required to pay Rs 700. The examination fee can be paid online.