KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to July 15 at ktet.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link to Apply

KTET June 2025 Registration Deadline: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has officially extended the deadline for the registration Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) June 2025 Session. All the interested candidates can now apply for the test till 15th July, 2025.

All the candidates who are interested and eligible can register themselves through the official website, i.e. ktet.kerala.gov.in. The KTET examination will take place on 23rd and 24th August, 2025 and the admit cards will be available on the official website from 14th August, 2025.

KTET June 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Now register yourself using your email ID and phone number correctly.

Step 3: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Now fill the form and enter your personal and academic details carefully.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents like your photo, signature and anything that is required according to the mentioned instructions.

Step 6: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and save the copy for future reference.

The exam will take place for 2.5 hours and there will be 150 multiple-choice questions in the exam. It will be conducted in two shifts, first from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates must know that to qualify for the exam they will have to score at least 60 per cent if they are from General and OBC category and candidates from SC, ST and PwD categories will have to achieve at least 55 per cent marks. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.