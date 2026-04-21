KVS 3rd lottery result 2026 for Balvatika and class 1 out: Check how to download result at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS has released the 3rd lottery result 2026 for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions on its official websites. Parents can now check their child’s selection status and complete the admission process if selected.
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The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third lottery result for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions for the 2026–27 academic session. Parents who applied for their children can now check the selection status online. Here’s a simple guide to help you understand the result and what to do next.
KVS 3rd Lottery Result 2026 Released
Parents who submitted applications between March 20 and April 2, 2026, can now check the results on the official websites:
kvsangathan.nic.in
admission.kvs.gov.in
The result shows whether the child has been selected or placed on the waiting list.
How KVS Admission Process Works
Admissions for Balvatika and Class 1 are done through a computer-based lottery system. This ensures fairness and transparency for all applicants.
The system prepares:
Selection list
Waiting list
For Class 2 and above, admissions are done offline based on seat availability.
Admissions for Class 11 will begin after CBSE Class 10 results are declared.
How to Check KVS Lottery Result 2026
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in
Go to the admission section
Click on “Balvatika/Class 1 Lottery Result 2026”
Enter your application or registration number and password
Check your child’s status
Download and take a printout
What to Do After Selection
If your child is selected, you need to complete the admission process:
Visit the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya
Submit required documents
Complete verification
Pay the admission fee to confirm the seat
Documents Required
Birth certificate
Aadhaar card
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Parent’s government service certificate (if applicable)
Address proof
About KVS Balvatika
Balvatika is an early education program started by KVS for children aged 3 to 6 years. It follows the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The focus is on:
Play-based learning
Interactive activities
Overall development of children
It works as an alternative to Nursery, LKG, and UKG, which were earlier mostly available in private schools.
The release of the KVS 3rd lottery result 2026 is an important step for parents and students. Those selected should complete the admission process on time to secure their seats. Parents are advised to check all details carefully and stay updated through official websites for further announcements.
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