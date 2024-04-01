KVS Admission 2024: Class 1 Registration Process Begins At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Steps To Register Here

KVS Admission 2024: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the online registration procedure for admission to class 1 today, April 1. Interested parents or guardians can register their children on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. The registration window will stay available until April 15 at 5 p.m. The first provisional list of selected and waitlisted candidates for admission to class 1 will be announced on April 19, followed by the second and third lists on April 29 and May 8, respectively. The candidate's minimum age requirement for KVS Class 1 entrance is six years as of March 31, 2024, with an April 1, 2018 deadline.

It is important to note that parents or guardians should only submit one application form per kid. If numerous forms are submitted, only the final application form will be considered for admission.

KVS Admission 2024: Steps to register here

Step 1: Visit the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the link for KVS class 1 admission 2024.

Step 3: When a new window appears, log in with credentials such as the log in code, the child's Date of Birth (DoB), and registered mobile number.

Step 4: Complete all of the essential information and submit the form as directed

Step 5: save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout for the next steps in the admission process.

Offline registration for classes 2 and upwards will begin today and end on April 10. Registration for Balvatika levels 1, 2, and 3 will begin offline in schools today. Children applying for Balvatika should be between the ages of three and six as of March 31, 2024. KVS follows reservation quotas, with 15% of seats reserved for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% for OBCs. There are 1,223 Kendriya Vidyalayas in India.