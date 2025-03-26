KVS Admission 2025: Balvatika Class 1st, 3rd Lottery Draw To Be Released On March 28 At kvsangathan.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

KVS Admission 2025: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will hold the draw of lots for Balvatika 1 and 3 admissions on Friday, March 28, 2025. Parents and guardians can check the region-wise schedule on the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Earlier, the draw was set for March 26, 2025, but it has now been rescheduled to March 28. The registration process for KVS Balvatika 1 and 3 admissions ended on March 24, 2025. “The draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 (wherever applicable) is now scheduled to be held on 28.03.2025 instead of 26.03.2025 as communicated previously vide KVS(HQs) letter dated 17.03.2025,” reads the official notification.

KVS has stated that seat reservations will follow the KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26. The age criteria for Balvatika admissions are as follows: 3 to 4 years for Balvatika-1, 4 to 5 years for Balvatika-2, and 5 to 6 years for Balvatika-3 as of March 31, 2025.

KVS Admission 2025: Here’s how to check

Visit the official KVS website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click on the "Balvatika Admission 2025 Lottery Draw Results" link.

Select the region and school name.

View and download the result.

Additionally, children admitted under the 25% quota specified in the RTE Act 2009 will not be required to pay any fees. Once admitted to Class 1 under this quota, they will continue to receive exemptions and concessions up to Class 8.