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KVS NOTIFICATION 2026-27

KVS Admission 2026: Check eligibility, dates and application process at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Admission 2026: As per recent updates and past trends, the admission process is likely to begin in March 2026, with the notification expected any time now. Parents and students are advised to keep themselves updated on the official website

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Candidates can check the KVS admission 2026-27 notification at kvsangathan.nic.in.
  • As per recent updates and past trends, the admission process is likely to begin in March 2026.
  • Candidates must note that incomplete or incorrect applications may be rejected during verification.
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KVS Admission 2026: Check eligibility, dates and application process at kvsangathan.nic.inKVS notification 2026-27

KVS Admission 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is expected to release the official admission notification for the 2026–27 academic session shortly on its official website, kvsangathan.nic.in. Parents and students seeking admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas from Class 1 to Class 9 and Class 11 are advised to stay alert for the upcoming announcement. 

KVS Admission 2026: Notification and Registration Dates

As per recent updates and past trends, the admission process is likely to begin in March 2026, with the notification expected any time now.

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  • Class 1 registrations are expected to begin first in online mode.
  • Admissions for other classes (except Class 11) are usually conducted offline, subject to vacancy
  • Class 11 admissions generally start after Class 10 board results.

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Admission 2026

Students must meet specific eligibility requirements to apply:

  • For Class 1, the child must be at least 6 years old as of March 31 of the academic year. 
  • Admissions are prioritized for children of **central government employees, defence personnel, and PSU staff.
  • Indian citizens are primarily eligible, though certain foreign nationals residing in India may also apply.

How to Apply for KVS Admission 2026

Once the application window opens, parents can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official KVS admission portal

2. Register using basic details

3. Fill out the application form

4. Upload required documents

5. Submit the form and save the confirmation

Admissions to Class 1 are conducted through a lottery system, ensuring transparency and fairness in seat allocation. 

KVS Admission 2026: Documents Required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready:

  • Birth certificate
  • Aadhaar card
  • Residence proof
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Previous class marksheet (for higher classes) 

Candidates must note that incomplete or incorrect applications may be rejected during verification.

KVS Admission 2026: Admission Process & Selection

Class 1:Selection through a computerized lottery system
Class 2–8:Based on priority category and lottery (no exam)
Class 9:May involve entrance test depending on vacancies
Class 11:Based on Class 10 board results

With the notification expected soon, the KVS Admission 2026 process is set to begin shortly, offering students across India an opportunity to enroll in one of the country’s most reputed school systems.

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