KVS Admission 2026 registration begins: Check eligibility, important dates, application process, lottery system, and key details
KVS Admission 2026 has started for Balvatika and Class 1, with the application window open till April 2. Parents can apply online by checking eligibility, required documents, and the lottery-based selection process.
- The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session.
- Registration for Balvatika and Class 1 began on March 20 at 10 AM.
- Parents and guardians can apply online through the official portal and are advised to complete the process on time.
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The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. Registration for Balvatika and Class 1 began on March 20 at 10 AM. Parents and guardians can apply online through the official portal and are advised to complete the process on time.
How to Apply for KVS Admission 2026
Parents can follow these simple steps to apply online:
1. Visit the official website: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in
2. Click on the “Admission 2026” section
3. Register and fill in the required details
4. Upload necessary documents
5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
6. It is better to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.
Eligibility Criteria
The child should be at least 6 years old as of March 31
The maximum age should be below 8 years
Children born on April 1 are also eligible
Children with special needs can get up to 2 years of age relaxation
Important Dates to Remember
Registration starts: March 20, 2026
Last date to apply: April 2, 2026
First provisional list: April 8 (Balvatika), April 9 (Class 1)
Second list: April 16 (if seats remain)
Third list: April 21 (if needed)
Final admission deadline: June 30, 2026
Reservation Policy
Seats are reserved under different categories:
25% under RTE
15% for SC
7.5% for ST
27% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
3% for Children with Special Needs
How the KVS Lottery System Works
First, RTE seats are filled through a lottery system
Then, seats for children with special needs are allotted
Remaining seats are filled based on priority categories
If seats remain, another lottery is conducted
Final seats are given to other applicants based on availability
Documents Required
Birth certificate (age proof)
Address proof
Passport-size photograph
Category certificate (if applicable)
Parent’s employment proof
KVS admissions are a great opportunity for students to study in central government schools. Parents should carefully fill out the form, keep all documents ready, and regularly check the official website for updates to ensure a smooth admission process.
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