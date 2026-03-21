KVS Admission 2026 registration begins: Check eligibility, important dates, application process, lottery system, and key details

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the admission process for the 2026–27 academic session. Registration for Balvatika and Class 1 began on March 20 at 10 AM. Parents and guardians can apply online through the official portal and are advised to complete the process on time.

How to Apply for KVS Admission 2026

Parents can follow these simple steps to apply online:

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1. Visit the official website: kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

2. Click on the “Admission 2026” section

3. Register and fill in the required details

4. Upload necessary documents

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page

6. It is better to apply early to avoid last-minute issues.

Eligibility Criteria

The child should be at least 6 years old as of March 31

The maximum age should be below 8 years

Children born on April 1 are also eligible

Children with special needs can get up to 2 years of age relaxation

Important Dates to Remember

Registration starts: March 20, 2026

Last date to apply: April 2, 2026

First provisional list: April 8 (Balvatika), April 9 (Class 1)

Second list: April 16 (if seats remain)

Third list: April 21 (if needed)

Final admission deadline: June 30, 2026

Reservation Policy

Seats are reserved under different categories:

25% under RTE

15% for SC

7.5% for ST

27% for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3% for Children with Special Needs

How the KVS Lottery System Works

First, RTE seats are filled through a lottery system

Then, seats for children with special needs are allotted

Remaining seats are filled based on priority categories

If seats remain, another lottery is conducted

Final seats are given to other applicants based on availability

Documents Required

Birth certificate (age proof)

Address proof

Passport-size photograph

Category certificate (if applicable)

Parent’s employment proof

KVS admissions are a great opportunity for students to study in central government schools. Parents should carefully fill out the form, keep all documents ready, and regularly check the official website for updates to ensure a smooth admission process.