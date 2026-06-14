/KVS makes Sanskrit mandatory in classes 6 and 9 from 2026-27; Check new language policy rules

KVS: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has instructed all the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9 from the 2026-27 academic session.
The decision comes as part of the implementation of the new third-language framework aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
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According to a KVS circular issued on May 29, students will be required to study a third language (R3) in addition to Hindi (R1) and English (R2).
The third language can be either Sanskrit or a regional/state language listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
The Sangathan has instructed schools to complete the process of collecting language preferences from students and parents and submit the data through the Samagam portal to help assess staffing requirements.
While students will have the option to choose between Sanskrit and a regional language, KVS has made it compulsory for every Kendriya Vidyalaya to maintain at least one Sanskrit section in Classes 6 and 9.
According to officials, the provision is intended to facilitate the educational needs of children of transferable central government employees studying in Kendriya Vidyalayas across different states.
The circular also states that students opting for the same third language should be grouped in the same section to ensure the smooth conduct of classes. Schools have been asked to submit separate data for Sanskrit and regional-language sections.
KVS has outlined different arrangements depending on student enrolment:
In schools with three or more sections, principals may distribute students according to language preferences, but at least one Sanskrit section must be maintained in each class.
The move comes after CBSE announced that Class 9 students will study three languages, including at least two Indian languages, from the 2026-27 academic session.
The changes are part of efforts to align school education with the recommendations of NEP 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
Under the revised framework, students may opt for a foreign language only after studying two Indian languages, either as the third language or as an additional fourth language.
CBSE has also clarified that no Class 10 board examination will be conducted for the third language in order to reduce academic pressure on students.
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