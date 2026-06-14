Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /KVS makes Sanskrit mandatory in classes 6 and 9 from 2026-27; Check new language policy rules

KVS makes Sanskrit mandatory in classes 6 and 9 from 2026-27; Check new language policy rules

KVS: The decision comes as part of the implementation of the new third-language framework aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 03:03 PM IST
KVS makes Sanskrit mandatory in classes 6 and 9 from 2026-27; Check new language policy rules

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan's inflation worries return as rising energy costs push up food prices
Pakistan inflation9 min ago
2
IAF plane crash16 min ago
3
Iran Strait of Hormuz33 min ago
4
top b com colleges in india government1 hr ago
5
Delhi fire1 hr ago