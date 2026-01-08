KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Central Board Of Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exams today, i.e. 8th January, 2026. All the students who are going to appear for the exams can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in.

