Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004539https://zeenews.india.com/education/kvs-nvs-admit-card-2026-out-at-kvsangathan-nic-in-check-direct-link-to-download-hall-ticket-here-3004539.html
NewsEducationKVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
KVS ADMIT CARD

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Central Board Of Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT At kvsangathan.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket HereKVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Central Board Of Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exams today, i.e. 8th January, 2026. All the students who are going to appear for the exams can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. kvsangathan.nic.in. 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gujarat Somnath Temple
Somnath Swabhiman Parv Commences Under Visionary Inspiration Of PM Modi
women jeans
Comfortable And Stylish Women’s Jeans On Amazon
Technology
Samsung Reports $13.8 Billion Operating Profit In Oct-Dec Quarter
Liquid Foundation
Everyday Liquid Foundations On Amazon For Smooth And Natural Makeup
Gujarat Somnath Temple
Somnath Temple: The Timeless Story Of Faith's Victory Over Destruction
Knee high boots
Stylish Knee-High Boots That Elevate Comfort & Fashion
Winter wear
Cozy Winter Sweatshirts For Women To Shop On Amazon
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 8-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
kids winter cap
Warm And Cute Winter Caps And Scarf Sets For Kids On Amazon
Winter leggings
Warm And Comfortable Women’s Winter Leggings For Daily Wear On Amazon