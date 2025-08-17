Learn AI for Free: Education Ministry Introduces 5 Courses On SWAYAM

Have you ever wondered why more and more students are choosing to study Artificial Intelligence these days? The reason is clear — AI is no longer just a buzzword, it is a skill that helps shape the future of industries around the world. From healthcare and education to business and technology, its impact can already be seen everywhere.

Education, too, has gone far beyond the boundaries of textbooks and classrooms. With the rise of digital tools like smart apps, online learning platforms, and virtual classrooms, Artificial Intelligence has become a part of daily learning. Starting early with AI not only makes students future-ready but also gives them a solid foundation to build strong career opportunities in the years ahead.

The Ministry of Education has introduced a major initiative to equip students with future-ready skills by offering free Artificial Intelligence courses on the SWAYAM portal (swayam.gov.in). A total of five AI courses have been launched, and they are open to school students, college learners, as well as working professionals at no cost. What makes this initiative even more noteworthy is that the courses have been curated and designed by leading professors from India’s premier IITs. With this, students can now access AI training — from beginner to advanced levels — right from the comfort of their homes, completely free of charge.

5 Free AI Courses on SWAYAM

SWAYAM, the government’s online learning platform, is now offering five free Artificial Intelligence courses for students. Here’s what you can explore:

AI/ML Using Python

Perfect for beginners, this course covers the basics of Python, data visualization, and machine learning.



Cricket Analytics with AI

A fun option for cricket lovers, this course teaches how to analyze matches using data science and AI tools.



AI in Physics

This course helps students understand difficult physics concepts more easily with the support of AI applications.



AI in Chemistry

Chemistry learners can explore drug design, reaction modeling, and other experiments using AI-based techniques.



AI in Accounting

Ideal for commerce and management students, this course explains how AI is used in accounting automation and smart financial analysis.

To enroll in these courses, students just need to log in to the SWAYAM portal. The registration process is simple, and there are no additional charges. On successfully completing any of the free AI courses, learners will also be awarded a certificate.