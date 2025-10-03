Leh School Holidays Ends: Classes Up To 8 Resume After Days Of Disruption

Leh is gradually returning to normalcy after the violent clashes and protests that erupted on September 24, claiming four lives. From today, October 3, schools up to Class 8 have reopened, reflecting signs of improvement in the district’s situation. The directive was issued by Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain on the instructions of the district magistrate. “It is hereby ordered that all shops and schools up to Class 8 within Leh district shall remain open, and small buses (public transport) shall be permitted to ply between 10 am and 6 pm on October 3, subject to strict adherence to the restrictions laid down under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," the order stated.

Hunger strike since Sept 10

Violence erupted in Leh following protests led by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), resulting in the deaths of four people. The unrest intensified after two of the 15 hunger strikers were hospitalised as their health deteriorated. The group had been on a hunger strike since September 10, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The protest, which had remained peaceful until then, soon turned violent, triggering unrest in the region. In response, local authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). On Thursday, the Ladakh administration announced a magisterial inquiry into the Leh violence to investigate the causes of the clashes, identify those responsible, and review the law enforcement response.

Officials stated that the inquiry will be completed promptly to ensure accountability and restore public trust. The final report is expected within four weeks from the date the order was issued.

Security review to maintain peace

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Kavinder Gupta, held several security review meetings and called for increased vigilance to maintain peace. The shutdown and protest were organised by a faction of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to push for early talks with the Centre regarding the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and statehood for Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor chaired a high-level security review to assess the situation across Ladakh, stressing the importance of enhanced vigilance, smooth coordination between agencies, and proactive steps to ensure peace, security, and public order throughout the Union Territory.