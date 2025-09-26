Advertisement
LIC AAO ADMIT CARD 2025

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Released At licindia.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has officially released the admit cards for the LIC AAO 2025 at licindia.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 09:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Life Insurance Corporation of India has officially released the admit cards for the LIC AAO 2025. All the candidates who are going to appear for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official LIC website, i.e. licindia.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number or roll number along with passwords or date of birth correctly to access their hall ticket. And the exam will take place on 3rd October, 2025. 

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025; Direct Link to Download the Hall Ticket

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- licindia.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘careers’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled ‘Recruitment of AAO (Generalists/ Specialists/ Assistant Engineers) 2025’ 

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your registration number or roll number and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download it for future reference.

The LIC AAO preliminary exam will be held in an online objective format. It will feature three sections, each with separate time allocations. Candidates will have to answer a total of 100 questions carrying a maximum of 70 marks. The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will each comprise 35 questions worth 35 marks, while the English Language section focused on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension will include 30 questions carrying 30 marks. However, the English Language section will be of a qualifying nature only, and its marks will not be considered for the final ranking. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

