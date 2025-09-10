LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon At licindia.in- Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon release the admit card for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 preliminary examination by the end of September. As per the official notification, the exam will be held on October 3, 2025, and the admit card will be made available seven days before the exam date, likely on September 25 or 26. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official LIC website at licindia.in.

Candidates appearing for the LIC AAO Preliminary Examination 2025 must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or driving licence, to gain entry into the exam centre.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam will be held in an online objective-type format and will carry a total of 100 questions worth 70 marks, to be attempted within 1 hour.

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (qualifying in nature, not counted towards merit)

Each section will have its own time limit, and candidates must clear the sectional cut-offs to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Notably, there will be no penalty for wrong answers, offering candidates an added advantage.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official LIC website at licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on the link for LIC AAO Admit Card 2025.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and press submit.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout to carry on the exam day.

LIC has also mentioned that candidates’ response patterns will be carefully monitored. In case any irregularities or signs of malpractice are found, the results of such candidates may be withheld, and their candidature is likely to be cancelled.