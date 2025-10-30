LIC AAO Result 2025 OUT At licindia.in- Check Direct Link To Download PDF And Next Steps

LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has officially released the results for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) Results 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their result though the official website- licindia.in.

The LIC AAO Examination took place on 3rd and 7th October, 2025 in four sessions. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 350 posts in the organization, which includes, Generalists, Specialists, Assistant Engineers. Additionally, the result of the prelims exam is released in a PDF format, which includes the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have cleared the exam.

LIC AAO Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- licindia.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Result will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 4: Check the result and use a shortcut of ‘CTRL + F’ to find your roll number in the list.

Step 5: If your name appears then you have successfully cleared the prelims exam.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

LIC AAO Result 2025: What’s Next

Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are now eligible for the Main exam which will take place on 8th November, 2025. The marks secured in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be counted towards the final merit list. Only the marks obtained in the Main Examination will be used for shortlisting candidates for the interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the combined scores of the Main Examination and the Interview. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.