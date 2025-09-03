LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 192 Posts At nats.education.gov.in- Check Eligibility, Selection Process And Other Details Here

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has opened applications for 192 Apprentice posts across its offices. Interested candidates can apply online, with the last date for submission set for September 22, 2025, and the fee payment deadline on September 24, 2025. The written examination will be conducted on October 1, 2025, and the apprenticeship programme is scheduled to commence on November 1, 2025. The apprenticeship will run for a period of 12 months.

LIC HFL Apprentice Jobs 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Prior work experience is not mandatory for this recruitment. However, those already enrolled in another apprenticeship programme will not be considered eligible. The age criteria require candidates to be at least 20 years old and not more than 25 years old as of September 1, 2025.

LIC HFL Apprentice Vacancies 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in and click on Student Register/Login.

Complete the registration process and note down the registration number.

Log in with the registration number and navigate to the LIC Housing Finance apprenticeship section.

Carefully fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents in the specified format and size.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Review all the details before submitting the form.

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will consist of a written examination, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

LIC HFL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is set at Rs 944 for General category candidates, Rs 708 for OBC/SC/ST/Women candidates, and Rs 472 for PwBD applicants.

Selected candidates will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 throughout the training period. LIC has stated in the official notification that applications can only be submitted online, and no other mode of application will be accepted.