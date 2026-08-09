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‘Life is not a leaderboard': PM Modi's key message to IIT Delhi's 2026 graduating class

He also redefined what an IIT degree represents, telling graduates it was a marker not of a high CGPA or a lucrative placement offer, but of proven, world-class problem-solving ability.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
‘Life is not a leaderboard': PM Modi's key message to IIT Delhi's 2026 graduating class

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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‘Life is not a leaderboard': PM Modi's key message to IIT Delhi's 2026 graduating class
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