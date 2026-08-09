Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi on Saturday, urging over 3,000 graduating students, including 587 PhD scholars, to stay curious, embrace research, and resist comparing their careers on the basis of salaries, cities, or companies in the age of social media.
Reflecting on the campus's dream-filled atmosphere, Modi recalled attending IIT Delhi's convocation virtually during the Covid pandemic and said being physically present among the graduating batch this time held special significance for him.
Framing the current era as one of both extraordinary disruption and extraordinary opportunity, he told students that continuous learning would define who succeeds in the years ahead.
He also redefined what an IIT degree represents, telling graduates it was a marker not of a high CGPA or a lucrative placement offer, but of proven, world-class problem-solving ability.
In one of the more personal parts of his address, Modi warned graduates against measuring their worth through social media comparisons of salaries, companies, cities, or countries. "Life is not a leaderboard. Your real competition is with yourself," he said, urging students to focus on steady self-improvement rather than external validation.
Research emerged as a central theme of the address. Modi said the country urgently needs new research output and that the government's administrative focus was firmly aligned with that goal.
He pointed to a set of initiatives meant to strengthen India's research ecosystem, including the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship, the Research Development and Innovation Scheme, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, and the 'One Nation, One Subscription' programme, which widens access to global research journals for students and institutions.
He added that roughly Rs 1 trillion was being arranged to support research efforts nationally.
From chips to ships: India's emerging sectors
Modi highlighted the contribution of young Indians to the country's startup ecosystem, citing IIT Delhi's own alumni and founders as examples of what the country's youth can achieve.
He spoke about India's semiconductor manufacturing push, noting that initial production units are now operational after years of scepticism, and used the phrase "from chips to ships" to capture the scale of the country's manufacturing and technology ambitions.
He also pointed to the space and drone sectors as new frontiers of opportunity for young innovators, saying advances in these fields were already transforming areas ranging from agriculture and medical delivery to national defence.
Alongside his address, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Param Pragya', a new high-performance AI computing facility at IIT Delhi, aimed at boosting the institute's research and computing capabilities.
He also congratulated the institute's medal recipients and celebrated the launch of new AI-focused initiatives on campus.
The next 30-35 years will shape India's journey
Concluding his address, Modi told the graduating class that their choices over the coming decades would directly shape India's progress toward becoming a developed nation, or Viksit Bharat.
He congratulated the students, their families, faculty, and the wider IIT Delhi community, expressing confidence that the graduates would go on to play a defining role in the country's innovation and technology journey.
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