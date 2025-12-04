Litera Champions League 2025 Kicks Off At MLZS Naroli With Grand Inauguration

New Delhi: The Litera Champions League 2025, a three-day inter-school sports festival organised by Zee Learn Ltd., began with great enthusiasm and grandeur at Mount Litera Zee School (MLZS), Naroli.

The event, held from November 19 to 21, brought together over 1,000 students from 21 schools across seven states, representing the West and South Zones.

The inauguration ceremony at Silvassa Stadium was graced by Chief Guest Shri Amit Kumar, Regional Deputy Collector, Silvassa. Senior leadership from Zee Learn Ltd., including CFOs Shri Anish Shah and Shri Rakesh Chaturvedi, COO Shri Mayank Jain, Business Head Mr. Vikas Srivastava, RSD (West Zone) Mrs. Neeru Nayyer, and the MLZS Naroli management were also present.

A ceremonial handover of the Litera Champions League Torch to Sports Captain Mrityunjay Senthil marked the beginning of the festival, followed by a torch rally and an entry procession featuring horseback leadership, the Albatross March, and a skating welcome.

Dignitaries from the Education Department, Mr. Paritosh Shukla, Mr. Balvant Patil, and Mr. Gaurang Vohra were warmly welcomed at the ceremony. A symbolic balloon release, cultural performances, and a vibrant march-past by all participating schools added to the festive atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, COO Mayank Jain encouraged students to embrace sportsmanship and teamwork. Chief Guest Amit Kumar applauded the initiative for providing a strong platform for young talent from across the country.

The competition featured a diverse range of events, including General Quiz, Literary Quiz, Debate, Cricket, Football, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Chess, Basketball, Relay Race, Dance, and Karate.

Across the three days, the contests drew enthusiastic participation and witnessed impressive crowd turnout at every match.

Final Results:

Winner: MLZS Naroli, Silvassa

1st Runner-up: MLZS Jabalpur

2nd Runner-up: MLZS Surat