topStoriesenglish2614202
NewsEducation
ASSAM BOARD CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: Class 12 Board Results Soon On ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Direct Link To Check Scorecard

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 (SHORTLY) Live Updates: Check Assam Board class 12th Result on ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Latest Update Here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:26 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: Class 12 Board Results Soon On ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Direct Link To Check Scorecard
LIVE Blog

In the first week of June 2023, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is anticipated to release the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023. Candidates who registered for the Class 12 board exams are anxiously awaiting the AHSEC Class 12th results. Candidates can verify the results once they have been released on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

Assam High School Results 2023 won't be made public this week, according to Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC, in a statement to HT Digital. It will most likely occur in the first week of June 2023. 

The result link will be accessible on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in in addition to the official website. 

Approximately 2 lakh applicants registered to take the AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts test this year. Two sessions of the Assam Class 12 final exam were held from February 20 to March 20, 2023.

The morning shift lasted from nine until twelve, and the evening shift from one thirty to four-thirty. For the most recent information on the release date, direct link, pass rate, and other factors follow the blog. 

Stay Connected With Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023

 

27 May 2023
11:08 AM

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: Result To Be Declared Today?

Approximately 2 lakh applicants registered to take the AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts test this year.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?