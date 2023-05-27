AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 Live: Class 12 Board Results Soon On ahsec.assam.gov.in, Check Direct Link To Check Scorecard

In the first week of June 2023, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is anticipated to release the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023. Candidates who registered for the Class 12 board exams are anxiously awaiting the AHSEC Class 12th results. Candidates can verify the results once they have been released on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam High School Results 2023 won't be made public this week, according to Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC, in a statement to HT Digital. It will most likely occur in the first week of June 2023.

The result link will be accessible on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in in addition to the official website.

Approximately 2 lakh applicants registered to take the AHSEC Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Arts test this year. Two sessions of the Assam Class 12 final exam were held from February 20 to March 20, 2023.

The morning shift lasted from nine until twelve, and the evening shift from one thirty to four-thirty. For the most recent information on the release date, direct link, pass rate, and other factors follow the blog.