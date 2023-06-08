Live Updates| AP ICET 2023 Result (SHORTLY): Andhra Pradesh ICET Result To Be Declared TODAY On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link & More Here

AP ICET Result 2023 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh State Council Of Higher Education (APSCHE) will soon release the results for the Integrated Common Entrance Test ( AP ICET) on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. As per the latest reports, APSCHE is expected to declare the AP ICET 2023 Result today, June 8, 2023, however, an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Manabadi Result is still awaited.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur conducts the AP ICET exam on behalf of APSCHE for admission into MBA/MCA Courses. This year, the AP ICET exams were conducted on June 24 and 25 and the preliminary answer key has been released on the official website.