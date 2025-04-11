ap inter 1st 2nd year result 2025 live manabadi bieap intermediate scorecard official website result direct link at bie ap gov in download marks memo pdf pass percentage topper list

AP Inter IPE Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will officially announce the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) results tomorrow, 12th April, 2025, Saturday at 11 a.m.The BIEAP will host a press conference at 11 a.m. to announce the Inter results, following which a link to download scorecards will be activated on the board's official website. All the candidates who sat for the AP 1st year and 2nd year examination will be able to check their results after the release at bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

In 2024, the pass percentage for first-year general stream students was 67 percent, while second-year general stream students recorded a pass percentage of 78 percent. A total of 4,61,273 students appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year exam, out of which 3,10,875 successfully passed the examination. In the AP Inter 2nd Year exam, 4,26,096 students took part, and 3,29,528 of them cleared the exam, resulting in a 78 percent pass rate.