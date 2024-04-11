AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE UPDATES: Manabadi Inter Results To Be OUT At 11 AM- Check Latest Updates Here

AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination will declare the AP Inter result 2024 tomorrow, April 12, at 11 a.m. Candidates who have taken the exams will be able to download the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results 2024 from the official websites, resultsbie.ap.gov.in and examsresults.ap.nic.in. To obtain the AP Inter result 2024, students must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.

The AP inter exam 2024 for first year was held from March 1 to March 19, 2024. The exam was held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second-year examination was held from March 2 to March 20, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for major papers. Around ten lakh applicants took the Andhra Pradesh Inter first and second year examinations.