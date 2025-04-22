Advertisement
AP SSC RESULTS 2025

[LIVE] AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP Class 10th Scorecard To Be Released Soon At bse.ap.gov.in- Check Latest Updates Here

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the SSC or Class 10th public examination result tomorrow, i.e. 23rd April, 2025 at 10 AM at results.bse.ap.gov.in. Stay connected for all the updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source:
Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP
LIVE Blog

Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the SSC or Class 10th public examination result tomorrow, i.e. 23rd April, 2025 at 10 AM. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their results from the official website, i.e. results.bse.ap.gov.in. And if by chance the official websites crash due to heavy traffic at the time of the result, students can access their results from the SMS application, DigiLocker and also through WhatsApp. 

Students will have to enter their unique roll number along with other required details to access their result so they are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to access the information easily at the time of the result. In 2024, the result for Andhra Pradesh Board class10 was declared on 22nd April, 2024. This year, the AP SSC Class 10th Examination took place from 17th March, 2025 to 31st March, 2025. 

The overall pass percentage of Manabadi 10th Results 2025 AP class 10th results stood at 86.69 percent. A total of 6,16,615 students have appeared for the AP SSC Examination in 2024 and 5,34,574 students passed the examination. 

Stay tuned to Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025.

22 April 2025
14:21 IST

AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Date And Time Of The Result

The BSEAP will announce the AP SSC class 10th result tomorrow, i.e. 23rd April, 2025, Wednesday at 10 AM. Stay connected with ZEE News for all the updates. 

