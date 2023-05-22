topStoriesenglish2611449
ASSAM BOARD RESULT 2023

Live Updates | Assam HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): SEBA Class 10th Board Result Declared At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org, scroll down for latest updates here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

Live Updates | Assam HSLC Result 2023 (OUT): SEBA Class 10th Board Result Declared At sebaonline.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
LIVE Blog

Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: The Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) released the Class 10 today at 10 am on the main official website. Candidates who have taken the examination are asked to maintain all of their information on hand so that they can retrieve the results quickly and easily. Soon after the results are officially announced, they will be available on the board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org.

A total of 419887 students applied for the Assam HSLC exams in 2022. 405582 was one of them. The class 10 exams were taken by a total of 2,17,012 females and 1,88,570 boys. The overall pass rate has been calculated to be 56.49 percent.

Stay tuned for all the latest and live updates on Assam Board Class 10th Results 2023.

22 May 2023
10:15 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Re-evaluation process

To apply for rechecking, students must go to the official website sebaonline.org and click on the reapply link. Students must pay Rs 350 per subject and Rs 550 for a photocopy of answer scripts with re-checking. 

10:07 AM

Assam Board Result 2023: SEBA Class 10th Result Declared

Assam board result 2023 class 10th result is out now- Check direct link to check scorecard

10:07 AM

Assam SSLC Result 2023 Live: 4.22 lakh candidates appeared

4,22,174 lakh candidates appeared for Assam board Class 10 exams 2023. 

09:51 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Result declared

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has released the results of the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams. Students can check their results starting at 10 a.m. on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.

09:39 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: SEBA result on mobile App

The Narayani Edusols SEBA Results 2023 mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Play store. The mark sheets will be viewable and downloadable using the mobile app.

09:39 AM

09:38 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Pass percentage from 2016-22

2016- 62.79%

2017- 47.94%

2018- 56.04%

2019- 60.23%

2020- 64.80%

2021 - 93.18 per cent 

2022 - 56.49 per cent. 

09:30 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Alternate website to check scorecards

  • sebaonline.org
  • resultsassam.nic.in
  • indiaresults.com 

 

09:30 AM

09:28 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Education Minister will announce the result today

Ranoj Pegu, the state education minister of Assam, will announce the Class 10th results today.

 

09:25 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Here's how to download scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.

09:22 AM

SEBA Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Examination paper leaked this year

This year, SEBA faced a backlash from students and parents after many HSLC papers were leaked and thus cancelled a day before the exam. The Class 10 General Science and English tests were leaked and rescheduled this year.

09:17 AM

Assam Board Result Class 10th Live: Total number of students

The practical exams were held on February 24 and 25. Over 4,22,174 students registered for the HSLC exams in 2023. The evening shift exams were held on March 10 and 14.

09:16 AM

Assam Class 10th Result 2023 Live: Exams conducted in shifts

This year's exams were held in two shifts from March 3 to March 20. The morning shift tests were held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while the evening shift exams were held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

09:14 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Official websites to check

Students can check their results starting at 10 a.m. on the official websites sebaonline.org and resultassam.nic.in.

09:07 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live: Result time

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will today announce the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2023 board exams results on the main official website.

09:02 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Result to be announced at 10 am

As per the offial Assam board website, the HSLC Result 2023 will be announced at 10 am today.

08:57 AM

Assam Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon

Students can check their results as soon as the offical announcement is made on board's official website, results.sebaonline.org, and sebaonline.org

Follow Zee News Blog for LIVE UPDATES on the Assam Board Result 2023.

