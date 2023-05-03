Live | Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED): SLRC Direct Recruitment Result OUT- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard
Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 will be declared today, scroll down for all the latest updates.
State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is going to announce direct recruitment results for Grade 3 posts today, May 3, 2023. Aspirants can check their final results on sebaonline.org. The direct link will be provided here, when available. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date and time for Grade 3 results. Assam Grade 3 Selection Process is on the basis of written exam, computer exam, drivinng skill test and stenographer skill test. Those who have appeared for the last stage of the exam, their results will be declared today.
“Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies….” Sarma tweeted.
Once the results are declared, the commission will generate the link on the official website. Direct link and steps to apply will be updated here. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and other details to download the result.
Assam Grade 3 Result Live Updates: Total Candidates
For the Grade 3 and 4 Recruitment Exam, around 14, 30, 337 candidates have to said to appear as per local reports. SEBA conducted the stenography skill test on February 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2023.
Assam grade 3 result 2023 Live: What Himanta Biswa Sarma said?
Assam Grade 3 Result Live Updates: Recruitment Exam
Assam government conducts this exam for filling the posts of class III and IV in its different departments.
Assam Grade 3 Result Live Updates: sebaonline.org Crashed
The official website for Assam grade 3 results, sebaonline.org has crashed.
Assam Direct Recruitment Result Grade-III Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
Step 1. Go to the official website at sebaonline.org
Step 2. On the homepage, click on Assam Grade 3 recruitment result link
Step 3. Now, login using your registered details
Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference
SLRC Assam Direct Recruitment Result Live Updates: Over 11,000 Vacancies
As informed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SLRC grade 3 results are being declared for a total of 11,510 vacancies.
Assam Grade 3 Results Live Updates: Anytime Now
SLRC will announce grade 3 results shortly. Direct link will be provided here stay tuned.