Live | Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 (ANNOUNCED): SLRC Direct Recruitment Result OUT- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is going to announce direct recruitment results for Grade 3 posts today, May 3, 2023. Aspirants can check their final results on sebaonline.org. The direct link will be provided here, when available. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date and time for Grade 3 results. Assam Grade 3 Selection Process is on the basis of written exam, computer exam, drivinng skill test and stenographer skill test. Those who have appeared for the last stage of the exam, their results will be declared today.

“Finally, the day has arrived. Tomorrow (May 3rd) at 11 am, the recruitment commission for Grade 3 posts will announce the results for 11,510 vacancies….” Sarma tweeted.

Once the results are declared, the commission will generate the link on the official website. Direct link and steps to apply will be updated here. Candidates will have to enter their roll number and other details to download the result.