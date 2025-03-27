Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 (SHORTLY) Live: BSEB Matric Result Scorecard To Be Released Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Pass Percentage Here
The BSEB Class 10 Matric results could be accessed on biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, and bsebmatric.org
BSEB Class 10th Result LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 matric exam results soon. However, the official date and time for the declaration of results are yet to be confirmed by the board.Once released, students can check and download their results from the official website, biharboardonline.com. Along with the result date and time, BSEB will also share a list of other official websites where students can access their marks.The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 17 to 25, with around 15.85 lakh students appearing for the exams across the state. The board had earlier released the answer keys on March 6, allowing students to raise objections until March 10.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 10 (Matric) exam results for 2024 on March 31 at 1:30 PM. The exams were held from February 15 to February 23, 2024. Last year, nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the examination, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.92%.
BSEB Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Approximately 15.85 Lakh Students Eagerly Await Results
BSEB Class 10th Result 2025 Live: Date and time of release
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 10 Matric results for 2025 by March 31, according to Chairman Anand Kishore. The board will officially announce the exact date and time a day before the results are released.
